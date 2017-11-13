Nation & World

Police: Officer shoots, wounds armed man in DC suburb

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 7:45 AM

BLADENSBURG, Md.

Authorities say a police officer shot and wounded an armed man in a Maryland suburb of Washington.

News outlets report Bladensburg Police Chief Tracy Stone says officers responded to calls of a man with a gun Sunday night. Police haven't said what prompted officers to fire. He was struck in the lower body and taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police said a handgun was recovered from the scene.

Prince George's County police said by phone that they will investigate whether the man who was shot committed any crimes. Bladensburg police are expected to handle the investigation of the police-involved shooting.

About 9,000 people live in Bladensburg, which is inside the Capital Beltway.

