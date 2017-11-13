EU launches new era in defense cooperation

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, center left, speaks with German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen, center right, during a meeting of EU foreign and defense ministers at the Europa building in Brussels, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. The European Union is banning arms sales to Venezuela and setting up a system for asset freezes and travel restrictions on some Venezuelan officials to ramp up pressure on President Nicolas Maduro. Virginia Mayo AP Photo