Falling trees kill 1, injure several during Washington storm

A rainbow briefly lights up over downtown Seattle and the Space Needle between rain and windstorms Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, in Seattle. Thousands of people lost power in western Washington state after high winds swept through overnight, and the National Weather Service says more strong winds are expected. The weather service said Monday that many areas will continue to see gusts topping 50 mph, with even stronger winds on the coast and in north-central and northeastern Washington. Elaine Thompson AP Photo