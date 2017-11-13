Sen. Rand Paul returns to Washington following assault

In this Sept. 25, 2017, file photo, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Paul says he ended up with six broken ribs after a bizarre attack by his neighbor last week while he was mowing his lawn. Paul writes on Twitter on Nov. 8: “I appreciate all of the support from everyone. A medical update: final report indicates six broken ribs & new X-ray shows a pleural effusion.” Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo