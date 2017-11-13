Hannity fans destroy Keurig machines after company pulls ads

More Videos

Strong winds knock down trees on Key Peninsula 0:47

Apartment floor collapses during student party in Denton, Texas 0:22

NFL's Thursday night football is an inhumane farce 5:44

Richard Sherman out for Seahawks season with ruptured Achilles 2:42

Pete Carroll on physical toll Seahawks incurred, particularly losing Sherman for season 2:06

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

Cascade Christian tailback Tyquan Coleman talks about his team's wild win over Nooksack Valley 0:25

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service 1:38

Farmland guaranteed long life after Land Trust protection 0:54

Amazing light displays above storms captivates NASA 4:19

    Sean Hannity fans protested Keurig by posting videos of the coffee machines being destroyed after the company pulled their ads from the host’s show due to Hannity's coverage of the sexual misconduct allegations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. Hannity supporters began to use the hashtag #BoycottKeurig on Sunday, with many vowing to never use their products again. However, some took it a step further, posting videos of themselves destroying the coffee machines. As seen in the footage, one user put sparklers in their machine and then threw it in a pool.

Sean Hannity fans protested Keurig by posting videos of the coffee machines being destroyed after the company pulled their ads from the host’s show due to Hannity's coverage of the sexual misconduct allegations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. Hannity supporters began to use the hashtag #BoycottKeurig on Sunday, with many vowing to never use their products again. However, some took it a step further, posting videos of themselves destroying the coffee machines. As seen in the footage, one user put sparklers in their machine and then threw it in a pool.
Sky glows orange at Disneyland from California wildfires

Video taken from the Dumbo ride at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, shows smoke and ash from a 6,000-acre fire nearby casting an eerie pall over the Magic Kingdom on October 9. Anaheim Fire and Rescue said the fire, dubbed Canyon Fire 2, had affected 6,000 acres, and was 5 percent contained. California Gov Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency for several counties in the state.

Small plane cartwheels after hitting tree

Recently released footage of a small plane crashing in a parking lot in Plainville, Connecticut at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Monday, September 11. The Hartford Courant reported the single-engine Cessna was coming into land at Robertson Field Airport when it veered and crashed into a tree in a nearby parking lot. The 80-year-old pilot Manfred Forst, who was the only one on board, sustained minor injuries. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause of the crash.

Carnival ride breaks at Ohio State Fair, killing one

A swinging and spinning amusement park ride called the Fire Ball broke apart on the opening day of the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday, hurling people through the air, killing at least one and injuring seven others. Three of the injured remained hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday night.