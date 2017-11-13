Women march against a proposal for a total ban on abortions, without exceptions, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. The sign reads in Portuguese: "What is sin for some, can not be a crime for all." Abortion is currently allowed in cases of rape, a pregnancy that threatens a woman's life or a fetus with anencephaly, but a congressional committee adopted a measure that would remove those exceptions.
Women march against a proposal for a total ban on abortions, without exceptions, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. The sign reads in Portuguese: "What is sin for some, can not be a crime for all." Abortion is currently allowed in cases of rape, a pregnancy that threatens a woman's life or a fetus with anencephaly, but a congressional committee adopted a measure that would remove those exceptions. Silvia Izquierdo AP Photo
Women march against a proposal for a total ban on abortions, without exceptions, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. The sign reads in Portuguese: "What is sin for some, can not be a crime for all." Abortion is currently allowed in cases of rape, a pregnancy that threatens a woman's life or a fetus with anencephaly, but a congressional committee adopted a measure that would remove those exceptions. Silvia Izquierdo AP Photo

Nation & World

Thousands protest proposal for total abortion ban in Brazil

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 4:51 PM

RIO DE JANEIRO

Thousands of women marched through the streets of Rio de Janeiro on Monday to protest a recent congressional committee vote to make abortion illegal without exception in Brazil.

Many protesters carried their children in their arms or on their shoulders, shouting: "Our bodies are ours!" Some scuffles broke out between protesters and police when the march reached the Rio state legislature. Police fired tear gas, but calm soon returned.

Abortion is currently allowed in Brazil in cases of rape, a pregnancy that threatens a woman's life or a fetus with anencephaly, a birth defect involving the brain. But the congressional committee last week adopted a measure that would remove those exceptions, provoking widespread outrage though many Brazilians hold conservative views on abortion.

Rodrigo Maia, speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, has said that any ban on abortion without an exception for rape won't pass his chamber. The measure is part of a constitutional amendment, so it would need a super-majority in both Congress' lower house and the Senate to become law.

The demonstration in Rio was one of several organized in cities around Brazil on Monday. Women in Rio carried signs reading "Secular uterus" and "I don't deserve to bear the child of my rapist." Others called for broader legalization of abortion.

While Brazilian law severely restricts abortion, in practice wealthy women tend to have access to safe procedures in private clinics, while the poor often rely on risky ones. An academic survey partially funded by the Ministry of Health estimated that more than 400,000 women had an abortion in Brazil in 2015.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Hannity fans destroy Keurig machines after company pulls ads

    Sean Hannity fans protested Keurig by posting videos of the coffee machines being destroyed after the company pulled their ads from the host’s show due to Hannity's coverage of the sexual misconduct allegations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. Hannity supporters began to use the hashtag #BoycottKeurig on Sunday, with many vowing to never use their products again. However, some took it a step further, posting videos of themselves destroying the coffee machines. As seen in the footage, one user put sparklers in their machine and then threw it in a pool.

Hannity fans destroy Keurig machines after company pulls ads

Hannity fans destroy Keurig machines after company pulls ads 0:28

Hannity fans destroy Keurig machines after company pulls ads
Apartment floor collapses during student party in Denton, Texas 0:22

Apartment floor collapses during student party in Denton, Texas
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

View More Video