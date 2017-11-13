Aussie Parliament loses 8th legislator in citizenship crisis

Hannity fans destroy Keurig machines after company pulls ads

Sean Hannity fans protested Keurig by posting videos of the coffee machines being destroyed after the company pulled their ads from the host’s show due to Hannity's coverage of the sexual misconduct allegations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. Hannity supporters began to use the hashtag #BoycottKeurig on Sunday, with many vowing to never use their products again. However, some took it a step further, posting videos of themselves destroying the coffee machines. As seen in the footage, one user put sparklers in their machine and then threw it in a pool.