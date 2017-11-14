Nation & World

Aussie lawmakers debate laws for boycotters of gay weddings

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 3:40 AM

CANBERRA, Australia

Australian lawmakers who fear a national survey will reveal that most voters want marriage equality are moving to wind back anti-discrimination laws to reduce barriers for people who would boycott gay weddings.

Almost 80 percent of Australia's registered voters have responded to a postal survey on whether Parliament should lift the country's prohibition on same-sex marriage. Opinions polls show most Australians support gay marriage.

The survey results will be announced on Wednesday, but debate is intensifying on whether Australians who would refuse to provide gay weddings with a celebrant, venue, flowers or a cake should have added protection against anti-discrimination laws.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, a gay marriage advocate, on Tuesday ruled out downgrading anti-discrimination laws.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Hannity fans destroy Keurig machines after company pulls ads

    Sean Hannity fans protested Keurig by posting videos of the coffee machines being destroyed after the company pulled their ads from the host’s show due to Hannity's coverage of the sexual misconduct allegations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. Hannity supporters began to use the hashtag #BoycottKeurig on Sunday, with many vowing to never use their products again. However, some took it a step further, posting videos of themselves destroying the coffee machines. As seen in the footage, one user put sparklers in their machine and then threw it in a pool.

Hannity fans destroy Keurig machines after company pulls ads

Hannity fans destroy Keurig machines after company pulls ads 0:28

Hannity fans destroy Keurig machines after company pulls ads
Apartment floor collapses during student party in Denton, Texas 0:22

Apartment floor collapses during student party in Denton, Texas
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

View More Video