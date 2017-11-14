Nation & World

Russian security agency detains 69 members of Islamic group

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 4:58 AM

MOSCOW

Russia's top domestic security agency says it has detained 69 suspected members of an outlawed Islamic group during a raid near Moscow.

The Federal Security Service, or FSB, said the suspects belonged to Tablighi Jamaat, a global Sunni Islamic missionary movement that has been banned in Russia as an extremist group.

The FSB said it detained the suspected group members during Tuesday's raid and confiscated the group's literature. It said natives of formerly Soviet Central Asian nations led the Moscow cell of the group.

The raid follows a series of arrests of suspects accused of involvement in radical and extremist Islamic groups in Russia.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Hannity fans destroy Keurig machines after company pulls ads

    Sean Hannity fans protested Keurig by posting videos of the coffee machines being destroyed after the company pulled their ads from the host’s show due to Hannity's coverage of the sexual misconduct allegations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. Hannity supporters began to use the hashtag #BoycottKeurig on Sunday, with many vowing to never use their products again. However, some took it a step further, posting videos of themselves destroying the coffee machines. As seen in the footage, one user put sparklers in their machine and then threw it in a pool.

Hannity fans destroy Keurig machines after company pulls ads

Hannity fans destroy Keurig machines after company pulls ads 0:28

Hannity fans destroy Keurig machines after company pulls ads
Apartment floor collapses during student party in Denton, Texas 0:22

Apartment floor collapses during student party in Denton, Texas
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

View More Video