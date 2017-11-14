Nation & World

Slovenia cancels planned deportation of Syrian asylum-seeker

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 6:47 AM

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia

Slovenia has canceled the planned deportation of a Syrian asylum-seeker following a public outcry.

Prime Minister Miro Cerar said Tuesday the government will consider granting a residence permit to Ahmad Shamieh in one of its upcoming sessions.

Shamieh applied for asylum in Slovenia 20 months ago after he was refused entry into neighboring Austria. Slovenian authorities rejected the application, insisting that his case should be handled by Croatia, where he had been before Slovenia.

Slovenia's official STA news agency says Shamieh has done community work and become an example of successful refugee integration. He has won support from human rights groups and liberal politicians.

Two liberal politicians earlier Tuesday temporarily took Shamieh to the parliament building to shield him from potential forced deportation.

