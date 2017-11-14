Shootings at multiple sites kill 3, wound kids at school

Apartment floor collapses during student party in Denton, Texas

Six people were injured when a floor collapsed during a student party at an apartment building in Denton, Texas, in the early hours of Sunday, November 12. Video on social media shows a crowd of people jumping up and down in the third-floor apartment before the floor collapsed. The apartment is at the Ridge at North Texas, a student accommodation center. An investigation into the structural failure of the building is ongoing.