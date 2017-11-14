People gather to celebrate the result of a postal survey calling for gay marriage right in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Australians supported gay marriage in a postal survey that ensures Parliament will consider legalizing same-sex weddings this year.
People gather to celebrate the result of a postal survey calling for gay marriage right in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Australians supported gay marriage in a postal survey that ensures Parliament will consider legalizing same-sex weddings this year. Rick Rycroft AP Photo
Nation & World

Australian gay marriage bill would let churches boycott

Associated Press

November 14, 2017 11:14 PM

CANBERRA, Australia

A senator has introduced a bill that would legalize same-sex marriage in Australia and allow only churches and ministers of religion to boycott such weddings.

A voter survey released Wednesday showed Australians support legalizing marriage equality, and the government had promised if that was the result, Parliament would consider a bill in its final session of the year.

The bill introduced Wednesday is favored by Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who urged lawmakers to heed the survey results.

Debate has been intensifying over the possibility of gay wedding boycotts and refusals to provide wedding venues and other services. A draft gay-marriage bill released Monday by other government lawmakers has been criticized as lessening protections for gays against discrimination.

