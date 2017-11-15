Nation & World

2nd Ohio state lawmaker resigns over inappropriate behavior

Associated Press

November 15, 2017 6:46 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

The second Ohio state lawmaker in a month has resigned amid allegations of inappropriate behavior.

State Rep. Wes Goodman, a Cardington Republican, resigned on Wednesday.

Republican House Speaker Clifford Rosenberger says he learned of Goodman's inappropriate behavior Tuesday and confronted him immediately.

No details have been made public about what Goodman's inappropriate behavior entails.

Goodman says in a statement he regrets "actions and choices" that prevent him from carrying out his duties "in a way that reflects the best ideals of public service."

Goodman, a conservative Christian, says he brought personal "struggles" and "trials" into his public life.

Republican state Sen. Clifford Hite resigned Oct. 16 after a sexual harassment complaint was filed against him.

Senate Democrats' chief of staff, Michael Premo, resigned Monday over allegations of inappropriate conduct.

