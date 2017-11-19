German Chancellor and chairwomen of the German Christian Democratic Union
German Chancellor and chairwomen of the German Christian Democratic Union CDU), Angela Merkel, front right, addresses the media during a news conference about the results of their exploratory talks on a coalition of the German Liberals, the Green Party, the Christian Democrats and the Christian Social Union, in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.
German Chancellor and chairwomen of the German Christian Democratic Union CDU), Angela Merkel, front right, addresses the media during a news conference about the results of their exploratory talks on a coalition of the German Liberals, the Green Party, the Christian Democrats and the Christian Social Union, in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Nation & World

Merkel to meet German president after coalition talks fail

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 11:18 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

BERLIN

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is to meet with the country's president after talks on forming a new government collapsed in the night, raising the possibility of new elections.

Merkel will meet President Frank-Walter Steinmeier later on Monday to brief him on the negotiations and discuss what comes next.

Preliminary coalition talks broke down late Sunday after the pro-business Free Democrats bowed out of the negotiations with Merkel's conservative bloc and the left-leaning Greens.

Beside the possibility of new elections, Merkel could attempt to continue her current coalition with the Social Democrats — which that party has said it will not do — or she could try to go ahead with a minority government.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Free Democrats leader Christian Lindner told reporters his party pulled out of the weekslong talks rather than further compromise its principles.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash

    A woman was caught on surveillance video peeking into a drive-thru window of a McDonald’s in Columbia, Md., around 1 a.m. on Nov. 5, leaning in to fill up a soft drink — then climbing in through the window and stealing cash and a large box of food from the fast food restaurant, Howard County police said.

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash 1:26

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash
Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky 0:24

Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky
Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

View More Video