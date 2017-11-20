The Latest: Georgia Dome imploded in downtown Atlanta

FILE- In this Nov. 1, 2017, file photo, the Georgia Dome is seen at right with the Mercedes-Benz stadium at left in Atlanta. The Georgia Dome is scheduled to be imploded Monday, Nov. 20. The dome was not only the former home of the Atlanta Falcons but also the site of two Super Bowls, 1996 Olympics Games events and NCAA basketball tournaments among other major events. Mike Stewart, File AP Photo