Bus falls off cliff leaving 14 dead, 38 injured in Colombia

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 08:13 AM

BOGOTA, Colombia

Colombian police say 14 people were killed and at least 38 injured in the northern state of Antioquia after a bus slid off a road and fell into a ravine.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon and involved a local bus known as a "chiva."

Chiva buses are typically painted in bright colors and carry passengers inside and on top of the roof.

Local media reported that coffee growers, peasants and a man who was traveling to visit relatives were among the passengers killed.

Col. Juan Carlos Torres of Antioquia's police department says the bus fell almost 1,000 feet (300 meters) down a cliff after the driver lost control. Nearby villagers helped rescuers search for survivors.

Two young children were also among the dead.

