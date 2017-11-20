Nation & World

ICC prosecutor requests investigation for Afghanistan probe

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 09:29 AM



THE HAGUE, Netherlands

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has asked judges to authorize an investigation in Afghanistan of allegations of war crimes by the U.S. military and CIA, crimes against humanity by the Taliban and war crimes by Afghan security forces.

The announcement Monday marks the first time ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda has gone after Americans for alleged war crimes. The United States is not a member state of the court, but its nationals can be charged with crimes committed in countries that are members.

As well as alleged crimes by American forces in Afghanistan, Bensouda wants to investigate CIA operatives for their roles in secret detention facilities in Afghanistan and other countries that are court members.

There is no set timeframe for judges to rule on the request.

