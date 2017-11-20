Nation & World

Trump asks Supreme Court for full enforcement of travel ban

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 06:38 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

HONOLULU

The Trump administration is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to allow the latest travel ban to take full effect.

A federal appeals court ruling last week allows President Donald Trump's newest version of the ban to partially take effect. That ruling allows the administration to keep people from the six mostly Muslim countries included in the ban unless they have a "bona fide" relationship with someone in the U.S.

The Justice Department Monday filed an application asking to put on hold the ruling by a judge in Hawaii that prevented the policy from being enforced hours before it was set to take full effect, without the "bona fide" relationship exemption.

If granted, the full ban would be in effect while the government's appeal makes its way through the courts.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash

    A woman was caught on surveillance video peeking into a drive-thru window of a McDonald’s in Columbia, Md., around 1 a.m. on Nov. 5, leaning in to fill up a soft drink — then climbing in through the window and stealing cash and a large box of food from the fast food restaurant, Howard County police said.

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash 1:26

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash
Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky 0:24

Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky
Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

View More Video