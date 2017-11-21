This image taken from TV, shows the interior of a mosque after a deadly attack by a suicide bomber, in Mubi, Adamawa State, Nigeria, Tuesday Nov. 21, 2017. A teenage suicide bomber detonated as worshippers gathered for morning prayers at a mosque in northeastern Nigeria, killing at least 50 people, police said Tuesday, in one of the region's deadliest attacks in years.
This image taken from TV, shows the interior of a mosque after a deadly attack by a suicide bomber, in Mubi, Adamawa State, Nigeria, Tuesday Nov. 21, 2017. A teenage suicide bomber detonated as worshippers gathered for morning prayers at a mosque in northeastern Nigeria, killing at least 50 people, police said Tuesday, in one of the region's deadliest attacks in years. AP Photo)
This image taken from TV, shows the interior of a mosque after a deadly attack by a suicide bomber, in Mubi, Adamawa State, Nigeria, Tuesday Nov. 21, 2017. A teenage suicide bomber detonated as worshippers gathered for morning prayers at a mosque in northeastern Nigeria, killing at least 50 people, police said Tuesday, in one of the region's deadliest attacks in years. AP Photo)

Nation & World

The Latest: Police say at least 50 dead in Nigeria bombing

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 05:16 AM

UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria

The Latest on Nigeria suicide bombing (all times local):

10:55 a.m.

Police in northern Nigeria say the death toll has risen to 50 in a suicide bombing at a mosque during morning prayers.

Police spokesman Othman Abubakar tells The Associated Press they are "still trying to ascertain the number of injured because they are in various hospitals."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police say the teenage bomber detonated early Tuesday in Adamawa state as people were arriving for prayers.

While there is no immediate claim of responsibility, suspicion immediately fell on the Boko Haram extremist group.

___

10 a.m.

Police in northeastern Nigeria say at least 20 people are feared dead after a suicide bombing at a mosque.

The teenage bomber detonated early Tuesday in Adamawa state as people were arriving for morning prayers.

Police spokesman Othman Abubakar tells The Associated Press that the young man detonated his explosives while mingling among the worshippers.

While there was no immediate claim of responsibility, suspicion immediately fell on Boko Haram.

The Islamic extremist group is based in neighboring Borno state and has been blamed for scores of similar attacks.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash

    A woman was caught on surveillance video peeking into a drive-thru window of a McDonald’s in Columbia, Md., around 1 a.m. on Nov. 5, leaning in to fill up a soft drink — then climbing in through the window and stealing cash and a large box of food from the fast food restaurant, Howard County police said.

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash 1:26

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash
Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky 0:24

Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky
Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

View More Video