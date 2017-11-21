Nation & World

Sheriff: 6 dead in rural northern Illinois house fire

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 06:43 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

DIXON, Ill.

Six people were found dead in a house early Tuesday in rural northern Illinois, the Ogle County Sheriff's Office said in a news release .

Police received a 911 call from the home just after midnight Tuesday reporting smoke in the basement of a home outside Dixon in the unincorporated community of Lost Nation, the sheriff's department said. Firefighters arrived to find "a fully engulfed residential structure fire," the sheriff's office said.

All six occupants of the residence died in the fire. The names and ages of the victims haven't been released. Ogle County Corner Louis Finch said the bodies were so badly burned that his office will need dental records to determine identification.

First responders from eight fire departments responded to the blaze. The sheriff's office said no other information was immediately available Tuesday morning.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The sheriff's office, Illinois State Fire Marshal and Illinois State Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

The home is about 90 miles (150 kilometers) west of downtown Chicago.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash

    A woman was caught on surveillance video peeking into a drive-thru window of a McDonald’s in Columbia, Md., around 1 a.m. on Nov. 5, leaning in to fill up a soft drink — then climbing in through the window and stealing cash and a large box of food from the fast food restaurant, Howard County police said.

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash 1:26

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash
Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky 0:24

Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky
Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

View More Video