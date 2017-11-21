Waterbury police investigate a car crash on South Main Street at East Liberty Street in Waterbury, Conn., Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Authorities say a teenage driver fleeing police in Connecticut has crashed his car at an intersection, killing a 3-year-old and injuring three other people on the sidewalk.
Waterbury police investigate a car crash on South Main Street at East Liberty Street in Waterbury, Conn., Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Authorities say a teenage driver fleeing police in Connecticut has crashed his car at an intersection, killing a 3-year-old and injuring three other people on the sidewalk. Republican-American via AP Jim Shannon
Waterbury police investigate a car crash on South Main Street at East Liberty Street in Waterbury, Conn., Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Authorities say a teenage driver fleeing police in Connecticut has crashed his car at an intersection, killing a 3-year-old and injuring three other people on the sidewalk. Republican-American via AP Jim Shannon

Nation & World

3-year-old killed, 3 others injured in crash after pursuit

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 09:22 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

WATERBURY, Conn.

Authorities say a teenage driver fleeing police in Connecticut has crashed his car at an intersection, killing a 3-year-old and injuring three other people on the sidewalk.

State police say Waterbury officers in an unmarked car tried to stop 18-year-old Zekhi Lee Tuesday afternoon. They say he fled from the officers and eventually crashed into another car at an intersection.

Authorities say Lee's car hit four pedestrians on the sidewalk. A 3-year-old was killed and the other pedestrians were taken to area hospitals with injuries that are believed to be life-threatening. The driver of the other car also was hurt.

After the crash, state police say Lee took off on foot. He was arrested a short time later. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash

    A woman was caught on surveillance video peeking into a drive-thru window of a McDonald’s in Columbia, Md., around 1 a.m. on Nov. 5, leaning in to fill up a soft drink — then climbing in through the window and stealing cash and a large box of food from the fast food restaurant, Howard County police said.

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash 1:26

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash
Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky 0:24

Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky
Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

View More Video