This photo provided by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives shows an aerial of Barclay Friends Senior Living Community in West Chester, Pa., Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. Authorities struggled Friday to account for the whereabouts of all the residents of a Pennsylvania senior living community after a massive blaze tore through their complex during the middle of the night, injuring nearly 30 and leading to a chaotic evacuation.
Nation & World

Search resumes for remains of missing at charred senior home

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 06:52 AM

PHILADELPHIA

Investigators are back at the charred shell of a Pennsylvania senior living community, searching for remains of the last two missing residents who are presumed dead.

The remains of two other elderly residents were found Tuesday.

Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives returned Wednesday to what is left of Barclay Friends Senior Living Community in West Chester, just outside Philadelphia.

The fire broke out Thursday night at the senior home. More than two dozen people were injured and 133 residents displaced.

Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan said Monday four residents were unaccounted for, including a husband and wife.

None of the missing residents have been identified.

The origin and cause of the fire is still under investigation.

