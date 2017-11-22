This Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, photo provided by the 11th Regional Japan Coast Guard Headquarters shows Gyotoku Maru No. 1, a Japanese-flagged tuna fishing boat, capsized in the waters off the Pacific island of Palau. A multi-nation search is underway for two Japanese and five Indonesian crew members after the fishing ship was found capsized about 400 kilometers
This Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, photo provided by the 11th Regional Japan Coast Guard Headquarters shows Gyotoku Maru No. 1, a Japanese-flagged tuna fishing boat, capsized in the waters off the Pacific island of Palau. A multi-nation search is underway for two Japanese and five Indonesian crew members after the fishing ship was found capsized about 400 kilometers 250 miles) from the Pacific island of Palau. The U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017 that planes and ships from the U.S., Japan and Palau are taking part in the search.

Nation & World

Search underway for crew of capsized fishing ship off Palau

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 12:20 AM

TOKYO

A search is underway for two Japanese and five Indonesian crew members after their fishing ship was found capsized about 400 kilometers (250 miles) from the Pacific island of Palau.

Planes and ships from the U.S., Japan and Palau are taking part in the search for the Japanese-flagged Gyotoku Maru No. 1, the U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday.

The 15-meter (50-foot) tuna fishing boat capsized southwest of Palau. Japan's Kyodo News service said the ship sent a mayday signal Monday afternoon and a vessel from Japan's National Fisheries University located it the next morning.

Kyodo said the crew consists of a Japanese captain and chief engineer and five Indonesian crew members.

