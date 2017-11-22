UN envoy for Syria urges opposition to unite before talks

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2016 file photo, former Syrian Prime Minister Riad Hijab, now coordinator of the Syrian opposition team talks to the press after his meeting with French President Francois Hollande at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Syria's opposition is gathering in Saudi Arabia hoping to close ranks ahead of new negotiations starting Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, but they are a house divided in ways that enhance Syrian President Bashar Assad's upper hand. Hours before the meeting, a dozen opposition figures resigned. Francois Mori, File AP Photo