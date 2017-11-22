Blocks are placed on a property adjacent to Alternative for Germany lawmaker Bjoern Hoecke’s home in the village of Bornhagen, eastern Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. The Center for Political Beauty, a group of artists, said Wednesday they have erected a Holocaust memorial outside the home of a nationalist politician who suggested Germany should end its tradition of acknowledging the country’s Nazi past.
Blocks are placed on a property adjacent to Alternative for Germany lawmaker Bjoern Hoecke’s home in the village of Bornhagen, eastern Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. The Center for Political Beauty, a group of artists, said Wednesday they have erected a Holocaust memorial outside the home of a nationalist politician who suggested Germany should end its tradition of acknowledging the country’s Nazi past. dpa via AP Swen Pfoertner
Blocks are placed on a property adjacent to Alternative for Germany lawmaker Bjoern Hoecke’s home in the village of Bornhagen, eastern Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. The Center for Political Beauty, a group of artists, said Wednesday they have erected a Holocaust memorial outside the home of a nationalist politician who suggested Germany should end its tradition of acknowledging the country’s Nazi past. dpa via AP Swen Pfoertner

Nation & World

Holocaust memorial erected outside German nationalist's home

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 03:54 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BERLIN

A group of artists say they have erected a Holocaust memorial outside the home of a nationalist politician, who suggested Germany should end its tradition of acknowledging the country's Nazi past.

The Center for Political Beauty said Wednesday its members placed 24 concrete blocks on a property adjacent to the home of Alternative for Germany lawmaker Bjoern Hoecke in the village of Bornhagen.

The concrete blocks are modeled after those at a memorial in Berlin to the six millions Jews killed in the Holocaust.

Hoecke caused uproar in January by describing the capital's memorial as a "monument of shame" and calling for a "180-degree turn" in Germany's treatment of its past.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Prominent members of Alternative for Germany who wanted Hoecke expelled over the comments have since left the party.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash

    A woman was caught on surveillance video peeking into a drive-thru window of a McDonald’s in Columbia, Md., around 1 a.m. on Nov. 5, leaning in to fill up a soft drink — then climbing in through the window and stealing cash and a large box of food from the fast food restaurant, Howard County police said.

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash 1:26

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash
Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky 0:24

Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky
Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

View More Video