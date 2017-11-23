171117-N-KH151-061 PHILIPPINE SEA
171117-N-KH151-061 PHILIPPINE SEA Nov. 17, 2017) A C-2A Greyhound assigned to Fleet Logistics Support Squadron
171117-N-KH151-061 PHILIPPINE SEA Nov. 17, 2017) A C-2A Greyhound assigned to Fleet Logistics Support Squadron

Nation & World

Search ends for 3 US sailors missing in Navy aircraft crash

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 06:42 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

TOKYO

The U.S. Navy says the search has ended for three sailors missing in the Philippine Sea since a U.S. Navy aircraft crashed on Wednesday.

The C-2A "Greyhound" transport aircraft was traveling to the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier when it crashed. Eight people were rescued quickly and are in good condition, but Japanese and U.S. ships and aircraft had continued searching for the others.

The Navy's 7th Fleet said details of the three missing sailors were being withheld pending completion of notification of next of kin procedures.

The Navy is investigating the crash.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The twin-propeller plane crashed while bringing passengers and cargo from Japan to the aircraft carrier.

The Reagan was participating in a joint exercise with Japan's navy when the plane crashed.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash

    A woman was caught on surveillance video peeking into a drive-thru window of a McDonald’s in Columbia, Md., around 1 a.m. on Nov. 5, leaning in to fill up a soft drink — then climbing in through the window and stealing cash and a large box of food from the fast food restaurant, Howard County police said.

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash 1:26

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash
Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky 0:24

Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky
Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

View More Video