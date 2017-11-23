Nation & World

November 23, 2017 8:22 PM

The Latest: Texas trooper killed during traffic stop ID'd

The Associated Press
FAIRFIELD, Texas

The Latest on the death of a Texas trooper (all times local):

10:15 p.m.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the trooper who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in East Texas.

DPS released a statement on its Twitter page identifying the trooper as 41-year-old Damon Allen. The agency says Allen joined the department in 2002 and was married with three children.

The department also says it will file capital murder charges against the suspect, 32-year-old Dabrett Black. He was taken into custody Thursday night in Waller County, more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) south of where Allen was shot.

Authorities say Black is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries following his apprehension.

___

9:10 p.m.

Authorities in Texas say the man suspected of killing a state trooper during a traffic stop has been taken into custody.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and other law enforcement agencies identified the suspect as 32-year-old Dabrett Black. The Harris County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter that Black was apprehended Thursday night in neighboring Waller County, more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) south of where the trooper was shot.

KYTX-TV reported in July that Black was charged with evading arrest, reckless driving and aggravated assault against a public servant following a police chase in Smith County.

___

8:45 p.m.

Authorities say a Texas state trooper has been killed and they're looking for a man in connection to the shooting.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said on Twitter that the shooting occurred before 4 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 45 south of Fairfield, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) south of Dallas. The agency said the suspect shot and killed the trooper with a rifle during a traffic stop. The suspect then fled the scene.

The trooper has not been identified.

Hours later, the Waller County Sheriff's Office said the suspect's vehicle was spotted in Hempstead, more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) south of Fairfield. Waller County authorities said shots were fired, but did not indicate who opened fire.

Authorities from multiple agencies are searching for the suspect.

Nation & World