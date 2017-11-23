8 thought to be North Korean fishermen wash ashore in Japan

A wooden boat is moored at a nearby marina, in Yurihonjo, Akita prefecture, northern Japan, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Japanese police are investigating eight men found on Japan's northern coast who say they are from North Korea and washed ashore after their boat broke down. Akita prefectural police said Friday they found the men late Thursday after receiving a call that a group of suspicious men were standing around at the seaside in Yurihonjo town. Police also found the wooden boat at the marina. Kyodo News via AP)