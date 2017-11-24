AP source: Flynn breaks with Trump team on Mueller probe

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2017 file photo, National Security Adviser Michael Flynn speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington. A lawyer for former national security adviser Flynn has told President Donald Trump's legal team that they are no longer communicating with them about special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election interference, according to a person familiar with the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo