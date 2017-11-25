A woman carries a child as they arrive at the RYB kindergarten in Beijing, China, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Chinese authorities are investigating allegations that children attending the RYB kindergarten in Beijing run by a U.S.-listed company have been abused and molested.
Nation & World

Chinese police detain woman suspected of abusing children

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 02:21 AM

BEIJING

Authorities in China say they have detained a woman suspected of abusing children at a Beijing kindergarten run by a U.S.-listed company in a case that has caused nationwide anger.

Police said on an official microblog account Saturday that an investigation into a kindergarten run by Beijing-based RYB Education has led to the criminal detention of a 22-year-old female teacher on suspicion of abusing children.

The statement did not provide further details.

The scandal in Beijing erupted after the influential newsmagazine Caixin and other Chinese media quoted some parents as saying their children were forced to strip as punishment and were found with unexplained apparent needle marks on their bodies.

The claims could not be independently verified. RYB went public on the New York Stock Exchange in September.

