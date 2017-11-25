FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi poses after receiving his fourth Golden Shoe award for leading all of Europe's leagues in scoring last season in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Nov 24, 2017. Messi scored 37 goals in the Spanish league last season. It was the fourth time the Barcelona forward has received the honor.
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi poses after receiving his fourth Golden Shoe award for leading all of Europe's leagues in scoring last season in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Nov 24, 2017. Messi scored 37 goals in the Spanish league last season. It was the fourth time the Barcelona forward has received the honor. Manu Fernandez AP Photo
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi poses after receiving his fourth Golden Shoe award for leading all of Europe's leagues in scoring last season in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Nov 24, 2017. Messi scored 37 goals in the Spanish league last season. It was the fourth time the Barcelona forward has received the honor. Manu Fernandez AP Photo

Nation & World

Messi signs new contract with Barcelona through 2021

Associated Press

November 25, 2017 04:13 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BARCELONA, Spain

Lionel Messi has finally put Barcelona's fans at ease by signing a new contract that will keep the star at the Spanish club for four more years.

Messi signed the new deal on Saturday to tie him to Barcelona through 2021, meaning the Argentina forward will be 34 by the time it expires.

With his former contract set to run out next summer, Messi would have been free to listen to offers from other teams on Jan. 1. That approaching deadline had generated speculation that Messi could follow Neymar's lead and leave.

Messi's new deal includes a buyout clause of 700 million euros (835 million dollars). That massive figure is aimed at keeping away even the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, which secured Neymar last summer by triggering his buyout clause with a record 222 million euros ($262 million) payout.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Messi has been the heart and soul of Barcelona for more than a decade.

A five-time winner of the Ballon d'Or for soccer's best player, Messi has helped Barcelona win 30 titles. That haul includes four Champions League titles and eight Spanish league crowns.

Now in his 14th season, Messi is the club's all-time leading scorer with 523 goals in 602 matches.

He received his fourth Golden Shoe award on Friday for leading all of Europe's leagues in scoring last season.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash

    A woman was caught on surveillance video peeking into a drive-thru window of a McDonald’s in Columbia, Md., around 1 a.m. on Nov. 5, leaning in to fill up a soft drink — then climbing in through the window and stealing cash and a large box of food from the fast food restaurant, Howard County police said.

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash 1:26

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash
Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky 0:24

Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky
Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

View More Video