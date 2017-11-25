Nation & World

Bali volcano hurls ash for second time in a week

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 04:07 AM

UPDATED 10 MINUTES AGO

JAKARTA, Indonesia

A volcano on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali has erupted for the second time in a week but authorities said its alert level remains unchanged.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said the ash column from Mount Agung rose 1,500 meters (4,900 feet) following an eruption at about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said the volcano's alert status remains at the second-highest level.

The eruptions on Saturday and Tuesday were both relatively minor.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

An exclusion zone around the volcano extends 7.5 kilometers (4.5 miles) from the crater in places

About 25,000 people have been unable to return to their homes since September, when Agung showed signs of activity for the first time in more than half a century.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash

    A woman was caught on surveillance video peeking into a drive-thru window of a McDonald’s in Columbia, Md., around 1 a.m. on Nov. 5, leaning in to fill up a soft drink — then climbing in through the window and stealing cash and a large box of food from the fast food restaurant, Howard County police said.

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash 1:26

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash
Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky 0:24

Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky
Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

View More Video