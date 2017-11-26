Nation & World

22 hurt when night club floor collapses on Spanish island

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 02:00 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

MADRID

Spanish authorities say that 22 people were hurt on the island of Tenerife when the floor of a night club collapsed and sent the revelers plunging into the basement.

Emergency services for the Canary Islands say that the people fell "about one story" into the basement early Sunday after a hole of approximately four square meters (43 square foot) opened in the floor.

Emergency services say that two of those hurt suffered serious injuries including broken legs and ankles.

Known for its warm climate and beaches, Tenerife is a popular holiday destination for many European tourists. Along with Spaniards, authorities say that the injured include two Frenchmen, a Belgian woman and a Romanian man.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash

    A woman was caught on surveillance video peeking into a drive-thru window of a McDonald’s in Columbia, Md., around 1 a.m. on Nov. 5, leaning in to fill up a soft drink — then climbing in through the window and stealing cash and a large box of food from the fast food restaurant, Howard County police said.

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash 1:26

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash
Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky 0:24

Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky
Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

View More Video