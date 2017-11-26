Pope Francis delivers a blessing during the Angelus noon prayer in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.
Pope Francis delivers a blessing during the Angelus noon prayer in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Gregorio Borgia AP Photo
Pope Francis delivers a blessing during the Angelus noon prayer in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Gregorio Borgia AP Photo

Nation & World

Pope holds minute of silence for Egypt mosque attack victims

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 05:33 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

VATICAN CITY

The pope has led a minute of silence in St. Peter's Square for the victims of the deadly attack on a mosque in Egypt.

Francis said following the traditional Angelus greeting on Sunday that the victims "were praying in that moment. We also pray in silence for them."

The pope said the attack on Friday "brought great pain," adding that he continued to pray for the dead and the wounded "and for the whole of that community, that has been so hard hit."

The pope previously expressed in a telegram his "strong condemnation" of the attack, which killed 305 people in the deadliest assault by Islamic extremists in modern Egyptian history.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The pontiff also asked for prayers for his six-day trip Myanmar and Bangladesh, for which he departs later Sunday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash

    A woman was caught on surveillance video peeking into a drive-thru window of a McDonald’s in Columbia, Md., around 1 a.m. on Nov. 5, leaning in to fill up a soft drink — then climbing in through the window and stealing cash and a large box of food from the fast food restaurant, Howard County police said.

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash 1:26

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash
Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky 0:24

Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky
Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

View More Video