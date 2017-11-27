Supreme Court axes suit over Mississippi Confederate emblem

More Videos 4:25 Spanaway parents reflect on son's tragic shooting during WSP stop Pause 2:33 Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor out for year, Cliff Avril surgery 2:35 Three sentenced for murder in Lakewood drive-by shooting 0:46 Driving into tree while having sex gains man spotlight, yet another court appearance 0:23 Fire damages Tacoma costume shop 1:02 Seahawks get First Class treatment after knocking off 49ers 1:26 Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash 1:12 Satisfying look at city crews filling in potholes 0:43 Noah Dickerson and Matisse Thybulle speak after the Huskies' 77-70 win over UC Davis 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Black woman defends confederate flag purse Shavon Morris of Gulfport said other blacks give her a hard time for her purse with a Confederate battle flag on it, but she says they don’t know their history. To Morris, the flag represents personal freedom, and the flag itself didn’t do anything to hurt anybody. Shavon Morris of Gulfport said other blacks give her a hard time for her purse with a Confederate battle flag on it, but she says they don’t know their history. To Morris, the flag represents personal freedom, and the flag itself didn’t do anything to hurt anybody. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

