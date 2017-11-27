Nation & World

California lawmaker resigns following misconduct allegations

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 09:55 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

California Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra is resigning immediately following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

The Los Angeles Democrat had previously said he wouldn't seek re-election and would leave office at the end of the next legislative session. He said Monday that he's decided to leave immediately following reflection over the Thanksgiving weekend and conversations with family, friends and supporters.

Legislative staffer Elise Flynn Gyore says Bocanegra put his hands inside her blouse at an after-work event at a Sacramento nightclub in 2009. Both were legislative staff members at the time.

Several other women told the Los Angeles Times that he groped or kissed them without consent.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bocanegra's resignation comes as the Senate Rules Committee was scheduled to meet to strip Sen. Tony Mendoza of his committee chairmanship amid a misconduct probe.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash

    A woman was caught on surveillance video peeking into a drive-thru window of a McDonald’s in Columbia, Md., around 1 a.m. on Nov. 5, leaning in to fill up a soft drink — then climbing in through the window and stealing cash and a large box of food from the fast food restaurant, Howard County police said.

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash 1:26

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash
Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky 0:24

Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky
Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

View More Video