Nation & World

China sentences Taiwan activist to 5 years for subversion

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 06:49 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BEIJING

A Chinese court has sentenced to five years in prison a Taiwanese activist who conducted online lectures on Taiwan's democratization and managed a fund for families of political prisoners in China.

The Yueyang City Intermediate People's Court in central China handed down the sentence against Lee Ming-che Tuesday after finding him guilty of subversion of state power.

Lee was detained in southern China on March 19 and was tried in September. Lee confessed to the charge during his trial, which his wife dismissed as "a political show."

Subversion of state power is a vaguely defined charge often used by authorities to muzzle dissent and imprison critics.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lee Ming-che's trial marked China's first criminal prosecution of a nonprofit worker since Beijing passed a law tightening controls over foreign non-governmental organizations.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash

    A woman was caught on surveillance video peeking into a drive-thru window of a McDonald’s in Columbia, Md., around 1 a.m. on Nov. 5, leaning in to fill up a soft drink — then climbing in through the window and stealing cash and a large box of food from the fast food restaurant, Howard County police said.

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash 1:26

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash
Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky 0:24

Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky
Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

View More Video