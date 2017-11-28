Police respond to an active shooter at a high-rise building of luxury condominiums in Reno, Nev., Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. A suspect is in custody after opening fire for at least 20 minutes Tuesday night, but there are no reports of any injuries, authorities said. The shots were fired at the Montage, a building in downtown Reno where SWAT teams and news vans have gathered.
Police respond to an active shooter at a high-rise building of luxury condominiums in Reno, Nev., Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. A suspect is in custody after opening fire for at least 20 minutes Tuesday night, but there are no reports of any injuries, authorities said. The shots were fired at the Montage, a building in downtown Reno where SWAT teams and news vans have gathered. The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP Andy Barron
Police respond to an active shooter at a high-rise building of luxury condominiums in Reno, Nev., Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. A suspect is in custody after opening fire for at least 20 minutes Tuesday night, but there are no reports of any injuries, authorities said. The shots were fired at the Montage, a building in downtown Reno where SWAT teams and news vans have gathered. The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP Andy Barron

Nation & World

The Latest: Vegas gunman owned unit at Reno shooting site

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 09:57 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

RENO, Nevada

The Latest on a gunman who opened fire in Reno, Nevada (all times local):

10 p.m.

The Las Vegas gunman who killed 58 people in October had previously owned a unit at the Reno high-rise condominium which was the site of an active shooter Tuesday.

Stephen Paddock owned a unit at the Montage but records show he sold the property in December 2016.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police in Reno say Tuesday's gunman, who is now dead, fired shots from the eighth-floor onto the street below. Police say there were no reports of injuries.

On Oct. 1, Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino onto an outdoor concert below.

___

9:30 p.m.

Police in Reno, Nevada, say a gunman who fired shots from high-rise condos to the street below is dead.

Deputy Chief Tom Robinson told reporters Tuesday night that the man had died after a SWAT team went to the 8th floor of the Montage and engaged him. It wasn't immediately clear whether he was killed by police gunfire or his own.

Robinson says the man had a hostage and was firing from a condo in the building down to the street below, but neither the hostage nor anyone else was hurt.

The luxury high-rise is surrounded by some of downtown Reno's most popular casinos, but the streets were mostly empty when the man was firing.

Authorities say gunshots were going off for at least 20 minutes.

___

8:30 p.m.

Authorities say someone opened fire at a high-rise building of luxury condominiums in Reno, Nevada, but there are no reports of any injuries.

Reno police tweeted Tuesday night that the suspect has been detained.

Trooper Chris Kelley of the Nevada Highway Patrol tells the Reno Gazette-Journal that shots were heard from the building for at least 20 minutes.

The shots were coming from the Montage, a building in downtown Reno where SWAT teams and news vans have gathered. TV news reporters say they heard several shots fired since arriving.

The building is surrounded by some of the city's better known casinos and was once a casino itself before it was converted into luxury condos, according to its website.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

    The Gulf Shores Police Department in Alabama posted a video of K-9 Nitro joining Officers Cowan and Hancock in synchronized push-ups in November, 2017. The department called it part of its #9PMRoutine and said the trio was "getting warmed up and ready to apprehend any bad guys that break the law!" The video has been viewed more than 427,000 times on Facebook.

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 0:08

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers
Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash 1:26

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash
Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky 0:24

Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky

View More Video