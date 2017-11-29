Cyprus to probe state prosecutor's leaked emails to Russia

Nation & World

NICOSIA, Cyprus

Cyprus' government has appointed a top civil servant to probe leaked emails that have raised concerns they may have influenced ongoing court cases involving Russia.

Deputy government spokesman Viktoras Papadopoulos said Wednesday the disciplinary probe targeting senior state prosecutor Eleni Loizidou is expected to be concluded within 60 days.

The appointment of an investigator was requested by Attorney General Costas Clerides who said the contents of Loizidou's emails to Russian law officials may have "breached the strict boundaries of briefing" them on cases where Russian authorities had asked for Cyprus' help.

Clerides said police would launch a separate, criminal probe into how Loizidou's private email account was hacked and the contents published by Cypriot media.

Loizidou has already been removed from the fugitives extradition department where she was serving.

