Authorities: Review done in officers' shooting of Topeka man

November 29, 2017 04:03 PM

TOPEKA, Kan.

Authorities say they've finished an investigation into the fatal shooting of a black Topeka man by two police officers and have forwarded the case to a local prosecutor.

The Lawrence Police Department provided no other details Wednesday about the Sept. 28 death of 30-year-old Dominique White near an east Topeka park. The Lawrence police investigated the shooting for the Topeka police.

Lawrence police and the city of Topeka said the case went to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay for review.

Kagay said he does not have a timetable for determining whether someone will be charged over the shooting.

The officers involved have not been identified and police body camera footage has not been released despite a demand from White's family that it be made public.

