Vietnam court upholds jail term for blogger Mother Mushroom

November 29, 2017

HANOI, Vietnam

The lawyer for Vietnamese blogger Mother Mushroom says an appeals court has upheld her 10-year jail sentence for Facebook posts alleged to be anti-state propaganda.

Nguyen Ngoc Nhu Quynh was convicted in June of spreading propaganda by distorting government policies and defaming the Communist regime.

Lawyer Nguyen Ha Luan says the People's High Court determined after a half-day hearing Thursday that the conviction by the instant court was justified.

Quynh maintained she was innocent throughout the trial, Luan says, adding she admitted to have written the articles, but they did not constitute a crime.

The 37-year-old blogger known by her pen name Me Nam, or Mother Mushroom, co-founded a network of bloggers and is very popular in Vietnam. She has written about human rights and civilian deaths in police custody.

