Nation & World

Between 400,000 and 700,000 African migrants in Libya: AU

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 07:00 AM

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast

The chairman of the African Union Commission says between 400,000 and 700,000 African migrants are living in camps in Libya, often under "inhuman" conditions.

Moussa Faki Mahamat spoke Thursday at the end of a summit of European and African leaders where migration was a top issue after recent footage of a migrant slave auction in Libya drew global horror and condemnation.

Mahamat said 3,800 migrants in one camp in Tripoli need to be removed as soon as possible.

"That's just one camp," he said. "The Libyan government has told us there are 42," and some contain an even larger number of migrants.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The International Organization for Migration says more than 423,000 migrants had been identified in the chaotic North African country as of last month. Most are African.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

    The Gulf Shores Police Department in Alabama posted a video of K-9 Nitro joining Officers Cowan and Hancock in synchronized push-ups in November, 2017. The department called it part of its #9PMRoutine and said the trio was "getting warmed up and ready to apprehend any bad guys that break the law!" The video has been viewed more than 427,000 times on Facebook.

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 0:08

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers
Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash 1:26

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash
Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky 0:24

Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky

View More Video