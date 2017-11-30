Texas Rep. Barton, embarrassed by sex scandal, to retire

FILE - In this June 14, 2017 file photo, Rep. Joe Barton, R-Texas, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Barton, Texas’ most-senior member of Congress, announced Thursday that he won’t seek re-election following a nude photo of him that circulated online, as well as revelations that he exchanged separate messages of a sexual nature with a Republican activist. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo