Nation & World

Kansas widow sues sheriff, undersheriff over shooting death

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 05:37 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

WICHITA, Kan.

The widow of a Kansas man killed last month during an encounter with Barber County deputies has sued the county's sheriff and his undersheriff.

Kristina Myers filed a federal lawsuit Thursday alleging law enforcement officials used excessive force when they killed her 42-year-old husband, Steven. The lawsuit contends video shows Steven Myers was standing with empty hands at his sides, and did not threaten officers or attempt to escape during the Oct. 6 encounter in Sun City, Kansas.

Undersheriff Virgil Brewer shot Steven Myers at close range with a beanbag round. Video from a body camera captured Sheriff Lonnie Small saying, "Shot him with a beanbag round. Hadn't shot anybody with it yet."

The sheriff's office referred comment to the county attorney's office, which did not immediately return a phone message.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

    The Gulf Shores Police Department in Alabama posted a video of K-9 Nitro joining Officers Cowan and Hancock in synchronized push-ups in November, 2017. The department called it part of its #9PMRoutine and said the trio was "getting warmed up and ready to apprehend any bad guys that break the law!" The video has been viewed more than 427,000 times on Facebook.

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 0:08

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers
Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash 1:26

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash
Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky 0:24

Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky

View More Video