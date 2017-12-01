Nation & World

Correction: Father Killed-Daughter Charged story

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 03:56 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

ST. CLOUD, Minn.

In a story Nov. 30 about a woman who was sentenced in the killing of her father, The Associated Press erroneously reported the victim's first name. The victim's name is Jeffrey Schilling, not Jerry.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Woman sentenced to nearly 30 years for killing father

A central Minnesota woman has been sentenced to nearly 30 years in prison for killing her 66-year-old father

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — A central Minnesota woman has been sentenced to nearly 30 years in prison for killing her 66-year-old father.

Forty-year-old Lisa May Kearney of St. Cloud was sentenced Thursday after earlier pleading guilty to second-degree murder. Kearney will get credit for the nearly two years she spent locked up since her arrest in January 2016.

Kearney was accused of fatally bludgeoning her father, Jeffrey Schilling, with a mallet while he slept. She took his wallet and keys and flew to Louisville, Kentucky, where she was later arrested.

Defense attorney Steven Bergeson argued that Kearney deserved a sentence of just over 23 years. Bergeson says his client has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and that she's sorry.

The St. Cloud Times reports Kearny did not speak during the hearing.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

    The Gulf Shores Police Department in Alabama posted a video of K-9 Nitro joining Officers Cowan and Hancock in synchronized push-ups in November, 2017. The department called it part of its #9PMRoutine and said the trio was "getting warmed up and ready to apprehend any bad guys that break the law!" The video has been viewed more than 427,000 times on Facebook.

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 0:08

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers
Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash 1:26

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash
Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky 0:24

Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky

View More Video