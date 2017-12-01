Nation & World

Croatia to seek answers about ex-general's death

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 02:38 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

ZAGREB, Croatia

Croatia's justice minister says the country will seek answers from the U.N.'s Yugoslav war crimes tribunal about this week's dramatic death of an-ex Bosnian Croat general, who died after drinking from a small bottle he said contained poison in the courtroom.

Drazen Bosnjakovic says Croatia will ask authorities in The Netherlands to be included in the ongoing investigation into the death Wednesday of Slobodan Praljak.

Bosnjakovic told Croatia's state TV late Thursday that "much remains unclear, including how the poison was taken in, why security didn't react in time and why medical help arrived so late." He adds Croatia wants "all facts cleared about this tragic event."

The International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia confirmed Praljak's conviction and 20-year sentence for war crimes during the 1992-95 conflict in Bosnia.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

    The Gulf Shores Police Department in Alabama posted a video of K-9 Nitro joining Officers Cowan and Hancock in synchronized push-ups in November, 2017. The department called it part of its #9PMRoutine and said the trio was "getting warmed up and ready to apprehend any bad guys that break the law!" The video has been viewed more than 427,000 times on Facebook.

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 0:08

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers
Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash 1:26

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash
Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky 0:24

Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky

View More Video