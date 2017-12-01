FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the San Francisco Police Department shows Jose Ines Garcia Zarate. A jury has reached a verdict Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in the trial of Mexican man at center of immigration debate in the San Francisco pier shooting.
Nation & World

Trump: Dems will lose voters because they are weak on crime

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 03:56 AM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is blaming Democrats for the death of a woman on a San Francisco pier, saying she died because they are "so weak on Crime" and that they will lose upcoming elections because of it.

Trump is tweeting about the case of Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, an undocumented Mexican immigrant who was acquitted of murder and manslaughter charges. Zarate said the slaying of Steinle was an accident.

Trump wrote that Zarate "came back and back over the weakly protected Obama border, always committing crimes and being violent, and yet this info was not used in court. His exoneration is a complete travesty of justice. BUILD THE WALL!"

Trump said Democrats are "so weak on Crime that they will pay a big price in the 2018 and 2020 Elections."

