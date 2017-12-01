Nation & World

Student puts photo of BB gun, threat online, is arrested

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 03:57 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 18 MINUTES AGO

JUPITER, Fla.

A Florida high school student is accused of taking a BB gun to school and posting a photo of it on Snapchat along with a threat.

The Palm Beach Post reports the student was arrested Thursday. The student's name, age and criminal charges weren't released by the Palm Beach County School District. But officials confirmed the photo was taken in a classroom at Jupiter High School, which is north of West Palm Beach.

Principal Colleen Iannitti sent a recorded message to parents on Thursday, alerting them to the situation. She said two students saw the photo and alerted school officials.

No further details were immediately available.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

    The Gulf Shores Police Department in Alabama posted a video of K-9 Nitro joining Officers Cowan and Hancock in synchronized push-ups in November, 2017. The department called it part of its #9PMRoutine and said the trio was "getting warmed up and ready to apprehend any bad guys that break the law!" The video has been viewed more than 427,000 times on Facebook.

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 0:08

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers
Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash 1:26

Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash
Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky 0:24

Fireball lights up Phoenix night sky

View More Video