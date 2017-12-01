Police, whose shields carry anti-President Evo Morales stickers placed by demonstrators, block protesters from reaching the National Palace where Evo Morales has his offices in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. The stickers read in Spanish: "This Dec. 3, Null vote. Against corruption. Against reelection," referring to judicial elections. Bolivia's highest court cleared the way Tuesday for Morales to run for a fourth term in 2019 despite voters' rejection of such a move in a referendum last year.
Police, whose shields carry anti-President Evo Morales stickers placed by demonstrators, block protesters from reaching the National Palace where Evo Morales has his offices in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. The stickers read in Spanish: "This Dec. 3, Null vote. Against corruption. Against reelection," referring to judicial elections. Bolivia's highest court cleared the way Tuesday for Morales to run for a fourth term in 2019 despite voters' rejection of such a move in a referendum last year. Juan Karita AP Photo

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 11:31 PM

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes political protests in Bolivia; election-related clashes in Kenya; a voter casting a ballot in Honduras' elections; and Toronto FC players celebrating a win that propelled them to the MLS championship game.

This gallery contains photos from the week of Nov. 26-Dec. 1, 2017.

