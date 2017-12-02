Nation & World

Syrian state media: Israeli missiles strike near Damascus

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 12:49 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

DAMASCUS, Syria

Syria's state news agency says Israel has fired several surface-to-surface missiles at a military post near the capital, Damascus.

SANA says the missile attack occurred shortly after midnight on Friday and caused material damage. Saturday's report also says that Syrian air defenses shot down two of the Israeli missiles. It gave no word on casualties.

Israel has carried out a number of airstrikes against suspected arms shipments believed to be bound for Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group, which is fighting alongside Syrian government forces in the civil war in Syria.

Israel has also struck several Syrian military facilities since the conflict began, mostly near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

In September, Israeli warplanes hit a military position near the Mediterranean coast in western Syria, killing two soldiers and causing material damage.

